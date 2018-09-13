Australian Rules Football Playoffs Glance

|First Round
Richmond 13.17 (95), Hawthorn 9.10 (64)
Melbourne 10.15 (75), Geelong 6.10 (46)
Greater Western Sydney 10.19 (79), Sydney 4.6 (30)
West Coast 12.14 (86), Collingwood 10.10 (70)
(Richmond, West Coast advance to semifinals; Geelong, Sydney eliminated)
|Second Round
|At Melbourne
|Friday, Sept. 14
Hawthorn vs. Melbourne
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney
|Semifinals
|Sept. 21 or 22
Richmond vs. Collingwood-Greater Western Sydney winner
West Coast vs. Hawthorn-Melbourne winner
|Grand Final
|Saturday, Sept. 29
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
Semifinal winners, 0430 GMT