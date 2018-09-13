TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan has launched a software package for a smartphone-based tour guide app as part of a nationwide push for "cultural equality" and accessible services, according to a news release posted by the Ministry of Culture.

“Just download the easy-to-use 'Popworld' app, select the NMTL pack, turn on Bluetooth, and tap 'Start' and your smartphone will become a tour guide, automatically chiming in with images, text, and audio as you make your way through the exhibitions,” the news release read.

The English version of the app, which adopts AI technology developed by DeepMind, has a high-fidelity synthesized voice that gives users a more natural experience, the document said. It added that the technology at work is, in fact, the brainchild of the same people who created AlphaGo, the AI platform that has beaten some of the best Go players in the world.

This new collection of English content will benefit international visitors who wish to enjoy a leisurely journey through the world of Taiwanese literature, it read.

In addition to providing the comprehensive suite of content in the palms of one’s hands, the app also provides clear maps and information on other services that visitors may need, including parking, dining, breastfeeding facilities, bathrooms, souvenirs, and accessibility services, the release said.

(photo courtesy of the MOC)