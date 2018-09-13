  1. Home
  2. Culture

NMTL in southwestern Taiwan launches AI museum guide system

The National Museum of Taiwan Literature will offers guests a smartphone-based tour guide app

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/13 15:04
The National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Tainan (photo from Wikipedia)

The National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Tainan (photo from Wikipedia)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan has launched a software package for a smartphone-based tour guide app as part of a nationwide push for "cultural equality" and accessible services, according to a news release posted by the Ministry of Culture.   

“Just download the easy-to-use 'Popworld' app, select the NMTL pack, turn on Bluetooth, and tap 'Start' and your smartphone will become a tour guide, automatically chiming in with images, text, and audio as you make your way through the exhibitions,” the news release read.

The English version of the app, which adopts AI technology developed by DeepMind, has a high-fidelity synthesized voice that gives users a more natural experience, the document said. It added that the technology at work is, in fact, the brainchild of the same people who created AlphaGo, the AI platform that has beaten some of the best Go players in the world.

This new collection of English content will benefit international visitors who wish to enjoy a leisurely journey through the world of Taiwanese literature, it read.

In addition to providing the comprehensive suite of content in the palms of one’s hands, the app also provides clear maps and information on other services that visitors may need, including parking, dining, breastfeeding facilities, bathrooms, souvenirs, and accessibility services, the release said.

(photo courtesy of the MOC)
National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Taiwan
AI
museums

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan boasts two museums among Top 25 Museums in Asia: TripAdvisor
Taiwan boasts two museums among Top 25 Museums in Asia: TripAdvisor
2018/09/12 11:37
Central Taiwan Science Park teams up with US org. to promote robotics education
Central Taiwan Science Park teams up with US org. to promote robotics education
2018/09/06 16:20
30% of Taiwan's businesses mull adopting AI over the next year: study
30% of Taiwan's businesses mull adopting AI over the next year: study
2018/09/05 17:02
'SEMICON Taiwan' the world's 2nd largest semiconductor exhibition in 2018
'SEMICON Taiwan' the world's 2nd largest semiconductor exhibition in 2018
2018/09/04 13:05
Taiwan-developed AI platform to advance taxi passenger hotspot prediction, comorbidity research
Taiwan-developed AI platform to advance taxi passenger hotspot prediction, comorbidity research
2018/08/23 14:20