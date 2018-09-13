  1. Home
  2. World

Japan's foreign minister says country to open to foreigners

By  Associated Press
2018/09/13 13:51
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, right, gestures as he shares his views on Asia's Geopolitical Outlook in the ongoing World Economic Forum on ASEA

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, right, gestures as he shares his views on Asia's Geopolitical Outlook in the ongoing World Economic Forum on ASEA

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, center, gestures talks about Asia's Geopolitcal Outlook in the ongoing World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Natio

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, center, gestures talks about Asia's Geopolitcal Outlook in the ongoing World Economic Forum on ASEAN at the Natio

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Japan's foreign minister says her country is bound to accept more foreign workers as its own population is on the brink of a steep decline.

Taro Kono told a World Economic Forum meeting in Hanoi that Japan gains "value added" by accepting foreigners willing to assimilate.

He cited tennis star Naomi Osaka, daughter of a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, as an example of the benefits of diversity. Osaka is being lauded in Japan as the first from the country to win a Grand Slam singles tennis title, an accomplishment that provoked debate over what it means to be Japanese.

Kono says Japan is drafting a new work permit system and gearing up to open its labor market.

Japan's quickly aging population has been shrinking for several years.