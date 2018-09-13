HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Emergency supplies for Typhoon Mangkhut relief were delivered to Guam on the world's largest aircraft.

The Pacific Daily News reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency chartered the Antonov Airlines AN-255 to transport food and water supplies from Moffett Field, California, landing on Guam on Wednesday.

The Ukraine-based cargo airline required special permission for the trip from the U.S. Department of Transportation. According to its application last week, the airline stated "civil aircraft operated by U.S. carriers are apparently not available to meet FEMA's requirements."

Guam was hit by the typhoon Monday, knocking down houses, power lines and trees. Officials said about 88 percent of the island had power by Thursday morning.