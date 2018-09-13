ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Francisco Arcia homered twice and drove in four runs, rookie Jose Fernandez hit his second career homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Arcia had a two-run double in the second inning and homered in the sixth and again in the eighth. Fernandez, the 30-year-old rookie from Cuba, went deep again after hitting his first major league homer on Tuesday.

Felix Pena worked six scoreless innings. He struck out three and walked one as the Angels won for the sixth time in seven games.

Joey Gallo hit his 36th homer of the season for the Rangers, who have lost five of six.

