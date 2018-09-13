Colin and Louilyn Richards and their newborn daughter prepare to leave Norfolk, Va. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approaches the
Traffic backs up along Oyster Point Road as people attempt to pickup sandbags Wednesday morning, Sept. 12, 2018. The city of Newport News was offering
Jason Moore, of Raleigh, N.C., packs to evacuate from Wrightsville Beach, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 as Hurricane Florence threatens the coast. (
Mary Edsall, 55, left, talks with her father, Korean war veteran Ed Coddington, 83, while waiting in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after ev
Korea war veteran, Ed Coddington, 83, second from right, and wife Esther, 78, wait with Markia McCleod, rear, her aunt Ernestine McCleod and daughter
Bobby Suggs, 69, checks his medications while waiting in a shelter for Hurricane Florence to pass after evacuating from his Myrtle Beach home, in Conw
Vickie Grate, left, waits in a shelter with her son Chris, center, and his girlfriend Sarah, who only gave their first names, for Hurricane Florence t
Cars line up in the drive thru for one of the few food establishments to remain open in Conway, S.C., Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Some of the Southerners escaping Hurricane Florence have found refuge in makeshift shelters, including campgrounds at three of the nation's largest motor speedways.
But gas shortages and jammed freeways loomed for evacuees seeking safety from the storm.
In North Carolina, 1 in 10 gas stations in Wilmington and Raleigh-Durham had no gas by midday Wednesday.
At Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, personal belongings were spread across an open field where the first few evacuees arrived Wednesday.
Melody Rawson left her first-floor apartment in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, arriving at the Georgia speedway with two dogs and a cockatoo, and a couple of coolers holding some sandwich meat.
Bristol Motor Speedway, near the Tennessee-Virginia line, and Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina also opened their campgrounds to evacuees.