NEW YORK (AP) — For the past two decades, CBS may just as well have been called the Moonves (MOON-vess) Broadcasting Network. Now it's time to move on.

It has been the most-watched network on television, and is largely the product of the former CBS Corporation president's vision. The formula of crime procedurals and traditional sitcoms kept viewers coming back for more.

With Moonves now out following sexual misconduct allegations, CBS must make the choice of trying to replicate his vision or try something new. It's not yet clear whether the team that backed Moonves will stay on.