TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo governor has led an opening ceremony for the city's new fish market, trying to assuage worries about contamination at the site that delayed the move for two years.

The Toyosu market won't open for business until Oct. 11. But hundreds of government and fisheries industry officials in dark suits came to the ceremony Wednesday at the sprawling facility.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told the crowd that measures have been taken to ensure safety.

After inspecting the facility, she said Toyosu will carry on the "Tsukiji brand," which represents a food culture loved around the world.

The Tsukiji market, which opened in 1935, is still a favorite tourist spot with its sprawling stores such as tiny sushi restaurants and shops selling Japanese knives.