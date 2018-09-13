WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says U.S. and Cuban officials will meet later today in an effort to determine the method and motive behind mystery incidents in Havana that have injured American diplomats.

Thursday's meeting comes amid widespread frustration among national security agencies and in Congress at the lack of answers about what the U.S. describes as "health attacks" that began nearly two years ago and affected some two dozen people.

It also comes amid a flurry of reports suggesting investigators have narrowed their suspicions as to the cause and culprit. Those reports have been denied or downplayed by the State Department.

Cuba does not dispute the symptoms but insists there is no evidence to support the U.S. assertion that they were caused by premeditated attacks on its soil.