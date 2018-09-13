  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/13 11:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 000 000 100—1 1 0
Tampa Bay 200 100 00x—3 7 0

Carrasco, Miller (8) and R.Perez, Haase; Snell, Roe (8), Alvarado (9) and Sucre. W_Snell 19-5. L_Carrasco 16-9. Sv_Alvarado (8). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (38). Tampa Bay, Choi (7).

___

Houston 001 040 000—5 9 1
Detroit 001 100 200—4 5 1

Cole, James (6), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Norris, Baez (5), Reininger (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Cole 14-5. L_Norris 0-4. Sv_Pressly (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (21), McCann (8).

___

Oakland 0010 000 000—10 15 1
Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 1 0

Hendriks, Mengden (2), Dull (7), Wendelken (8), Brooks (9) and Lucroy, B.Taylor; Cashner, Carroll (3), Gilmartin (4), Meisinger (7), Fry (9) and Wynns. W_Mengden 7-6. L_Cashner 4-15. HRs_Oakland, Olson (26).

___

Toronto 000 000 000—0 4 0
Boston 000 010 00x—1 4 0

Aa.Sanchez, Clippard (8) and D.Jansen; Price, Wright (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Price 15-6. L_Aa.Sanchez 4-6. Sv_Kimbrel (39).

___

New York 000 000 010—1 2 0
Minnesota 000 001 20x—3 7 0

Severino, Robertson (6), Britton (8) and G.Sanchez; Odorizzi, Rogers (8), Hildenberger (8) and Garver, Astudillo. W_Odorizzi 6-10. L_Severino 17-8. Sv_Hildenberger (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 021 020 000—5 8 0
Seattle 000 030 001—4 8 3

Lucchesi, Wingenter (6), Stock (7), Castillo (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; LeBlanc, Pazos (6), Warren (7), Cook (8), Festa (9), Duke (9) and Freitas, Zunino. W_Lucchesi 8-8. L_LeBlanc 8-4. Sv_Yates (9). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (13), Renfroe (22). Seattle, Cruz (35), Seager (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 242 000—8 11 0
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 5 1

Stripling, Rosscup (4), Ferguson (5), Floro (6), Venditte (7), Fields (7), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; DeSclafani, Peralta (5), Garrett (6), Wisler (6), J.Reyes (8), Stephens (9) and Barnhart, Federowicz. W_Ferguson 6-2. L_DeSclafani 7-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21). Cincinnati, Peraza (11).

___

Pittsburgh 011 002 000—4 10 0
St. Louis 100 000 011—3 7 0

Taillon, Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Poncedeleon, Mayers (6), Webb (6), Leone (7), Cecil (8), Shreve (9) and Kelly. W_Taillon 13-9. L_Poncedeleon 0-2. Sv_Vazquez (32).

___

Atlanta 000 001 001—2 8 1
San Francisco 001 000 000—1 7 0

A.Sanchez, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Venters (9) and Suzuki; Holland, Moronta (7), Watson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley. W_Winkler 3-0. L_W.Smith 2-3. Sv_Venters (3).

___

Washington 300 101 000—5 9 0
Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 5 0

Strasburg, Glover (8), Suero (9) and Wieters; Nola, Rios (6), A.Davis (6), De Los Santos (8) and Alfaro, Knapp. W_Strasburg 8-7. L_Nola 16-5. HRs_Washington, Soto (19), Zimmerman (13), Harper (33). Philadelphia, Crawford (3).

___

Milwaukee 101 000 003—5 11 1
Chicago 000 010 000—1 6 2

Anderson, Barnes (5), Knebel (5), Soria (7), Hader (8), Jeffress (9) and Pina, Kratz; Hendricks, R.Rosario (6), Chavez (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Cishek (8), Kintzler (9), Duensing (9), Norwood (9) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Hader 6-1. L_Hendricks 11-11. HRs_Milwaukee, Granderson (2).