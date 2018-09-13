  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/13 11:21
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 126 485 117 165 .340
JMartinez Bos 137 526 105 173 .329
Trout LAA 125 424 93 135 .318
Altuve Hou 123 485 74 154 .318
Segura Sea 130 533 82 165 .310
Brantley Cle 130 518 79 159 .307
Merrifield KC 140 555 74 168 .303
MSmith TB 125 413 55 125 .303
Andujar NYY 134 515 76 154 .299
MDuffy TB 121 465 52 138 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 40; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 121; KDavis, Oakland, 110; Bregman, Houston, 100; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 99; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; NCruz, Seattle, 86; Haniger, Seattle, 86; Stanton, New York, 86.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.