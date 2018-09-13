GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has made three changes, tweaking his forward pack and promoting a new halfback, for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia.

The Pumas lost their last match last weekend 46-24 to New Zealand.

One of the changes announced Thursday was forced, with flanker Tomas Lezana ruled out due to a torn hamstring and replaced at No. 6 by Pablo Matera.

Santiago Medrano will also start at prop with Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro moving from tighthead to loosehead.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Bertranou will wear the No. 9 jersey, bumping Martin Landajo to the bench and former ACT Brumbies halfback Tomas Cubelli out of the squad.

Argentina is seeking its first win in Australian in 35 years.

Saturday's match will mark the first time Ledesma, the former Australian forwards coach, goes head-to-head against his former colleagues.

Australia planned to name its team later Thursday.

____

ARGENTINA: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Ramiro Moyano, Nicolas Sanchez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Javier Ortega Desio, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Santiago Medrano, Agustin Creevy (captain), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro. Reserves: Julian Montoya, Santiago Garcia Botta, Juan Pablo Zeiss, Matias Alemanno, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Martin Landajo, Bautista Ezcurra, Juan Cruz Mallia.