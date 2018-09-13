Papadopoulos says he'd testify in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for George Papadopoulos says the former Trump adviser is willing to testify before the Senate intelligence committee.

Papadopoulos (pah-puh-DAHP'-uh-luhs) was sentenced on Friday to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries. Attorney Thomas Breen said the Senate panel reached out to his client several months ago but they could not make a decision until after sentencing.

Now that the criminal case is resolved, Breen said, "we'll make him available upon a proper request."

Breen's comments come after Papadopoulos tweeted to Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and the top Democrat on the panel, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, on Wednesday that he would testify if his lawyers approved.