Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|100
|00x—3
|7
|0
Carrasco, Miller (8) and Perez, Haase; Snell, Roe (8), Alvarado (9) and Sucre. W_Snell 19-5. L_Carrasco 16-9. Sv_Alvarado (8). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (38). Tampa Bay, Choi (7).
___
|Houston
|001
|040
|000—5
|9
|1
|Detroit
|001
|100
|200—4
|5
|1
Cole, James (6), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Norris, Baez (5), Reininger (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Cole 14-5. L_Norris 0-4. Sv_Pressly (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (21), McCann (8).
___
|Oakland
|0010
|000
|000—10
|15
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|1
|0
Hendriks, Mengden (2), Dull (7), Wendelken (8), Brooks (9) and Lucroy, B.Taylor; Cashner, Carroll (3), Gilmartin (4), Meisinger (7), Fry (9) and Wynns. W_Mengden 7-6. L_Cashner 4-15. HRs_Oakland, Olson (26).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|00x—1
|4
|0
Aa.Sanchez, Clippard (8) and D.Jansen; Price, Wright (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Price 15-6. L_Aa.Sanchez 4-6. Sv_Kimbrel (39).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|021
|020
|000—5
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|030
|001—4
|8
|3
Lucchesi, Wingenter (6), Stock (7), Castillo (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; LeBlanc, Pazos (6), Warren (7), Cook (8), Festa (9), Duke (9) and Freitas, Zunino. W_Lucchesi 8-8. L_LeBlanc 8-4. Sv_Yates (9). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (13), Renfroe (22). Seattle, Cruz (35), Seager (21).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|242
|000—8
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Stripling, Rosscup (4), Ferguson (5), Floro (6), Venditte (7), Fields (7), K.Jansen (9) and Grandal; DeSclafani, Peralta (5), Garrett (6), Wisler (6), J.Reyes (8), Stephens (9) and Barnhart, Federowicz. W_Ferguson 6-2. L_DeSclafani 7-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21). Cincinnati, Peraza (11).
___
|Pittsburgh
|011
|002
|000—4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|011—3
|7
|0
Taillon, Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Poncedeleon, Mayers (6), Webb (6), Leone (7), Cecil (8), Shreve (9) and Kelly. W_Taillon 13-9. L_Poncedeleon 0-2. Sv_Vazquez (32).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
An.Sanchez, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Venters (9) and Suzuki; Holland, Moronta (7), Watson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley. W_Winkler 3-0. L_W.Smith 2-3. Sv_Venters (3).