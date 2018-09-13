TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Super Typhoon Mangkhut has continued to gain in intensity but has shifted south and appears to be headed toward the northern Philippine island of Luzon, while it appears that Taiwan will be largely spared from its effects, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB forecaster Wu Yin-fan (吳依帆) today said that the probability of issuing a sea warning has diminished as Mangkhut has shifted to the south, but there will still be significant rainfall in southern and eastern Taiwan. As of 2:00 a.m. this morning, Super Typhoon Mangkhut was located 1,510 kilometers southeast of Eluanbi and was packing maximum sustained winds of 198 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 244 kilometers per hour, according to the CWB.

It is estimated that Mangkhut will come closest to Taiwan tomorrow evening (Sept. 15), but due to the intensification of a Pacific high pressure system, the typhoon's path has shifted further south, pushing it further away from the country. The image below shows the Pacific high pressure system in red which is shielding Taiwan from Mangkhut:



(Image from FB page @look.weather.typhoon)

Wu said that the typhoon's trajectory has shifted south and unless Mangkhut enlarges again, the probability of the bureau issuing a sea warning is currently low. Though the typhoon is not expected to make landfall in Taiwan, its periphery will bring significant rainfall to southern and eastern Taiwan starting at nightfall tomorrow and throughout Friday.

The rainfall may be heavy at times and brief showers are also likely in mountainous areas of western Taiwan. Residents in these areas are reminded to take precautions for heavy rain.



CWB model of Mangkhut's path.

The weather today and tomorrow will be stable in much of Taiwan, with only eastern Taiwan to see scattered showers, while some mountainous areas in the rest of the country could see local afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures today will be balmy, with western Taiwan seeing highs ranging between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, especially in Taipei, New Taipei City, Kaohsiung and Pingtung where the high could hit 35 degrees. Eastern Taiwan will be slightly milder with a high of 32 degrees.



ATCF model of Mangkhut's projected path.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is bracing for what is referred to locally as Super Typhoon "Ompong" with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issuing a Signal 1 in 14 areas. PAGASA predicts that the typhoon will make landfall in Cagayan Province on the northern Philippine island of Luzon.



Japan Meteorological Agency model of Mangkhut's predicted path.

The following areas in the Philippines have been placed under Signal 1:

Cagayan

Isabela

Kalinga

Mt. Province

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino, Aurora

Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Burias and Ticao Islands Northern Samar





Mangkhut headed for Philippines. (Image from FB page @look.weather.typhoon)



NOAA satellite image of Super Typhoon Mangkhut.



