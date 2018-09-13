Dodgers beat Reds 8-1 to avoid season sweep

CINCINNATI (AP) — Yasmani Grandal and Justin Turner drove in three runs each, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Cincinnati 8-1 on Wednesday to avoid a season sweep by the last-place Reds.

Joc Pederson homered for the Dodgers, and Grandal had three hits.

Los Angeles began the day 1 1/2 games behind NL West-leading Colorado and three games back of St. Louis for the second NL wild card. The Dodgers had been 0-6 against the Reds and were on the verge of being swept by Cincinnati in a season for the first time.

Cincinnati's Scooter Gennett went 1 for 4, keeping his NL-leading batting average at .321.

Left-hander Caleb Ferguson (6-2), the third of seven Dodgers pitchers, struck out three in the fifth.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-5) allowed six runs — five earned — five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Jose Peraza put Cincinnati ahead with his first inning homer, but Pederson tied it 1-1 with a leadoff drive in the fourth, his second two games and 21st this season.

Grandal hit a go-ahead double later in the inning, a ball caught by a young fan with a glove reaching over the wall with the ball still in play. Max Muncy scored from first and Reds manager Jim Riggleman argued unsuccessfully he should have been stopped at third, but the umpires' decision was upheld in a video review. Turner hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth.

RAYS 3, INDIANS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his major league-leading 19th win, leading Tampa Bay past Cleveland.

Snell (19-5) lost his bid when Jose Ramirez led off the seventh with his 38th homer. Snell won his team-record seventh straight start, striking out nine and walking two in seven innings.

Chaz Roe and Jose Alvarado each got three outs, completing a one-hitter. Alvarado got his eighth save in 11 chances.

Cleveland's magic number to clinch a third consecutive AL Central title remained at three.

Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer in the first off Carlos Carrasco (16-9), then took a well-inside pitch from Carrasco in the sixth and briefly stared at the mound. Choi hit a winning homer off Brad Hand in the ninth inning on Monday night.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 4

DETROIT (AP) — George Springer made a diving catch in the eighth inning to help preserve Houston's lead, and the Astros swept a series at Comerica Park for the first time.

Detroit had a man on first with two outs in the eighth when Dawel Lugo hit a line drive down the line in right field. Springer made a diving catch.

It was the 13th series sweep of the season for the Astros, who have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Gerrit Cole (14-5) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. Daniel Norris (0-4) was the loser.

Nicholas Castellanos and James McCann homered for Detroit.

BRAVES 2, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Flowers drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and Atlanta moved closer to clinching the NL East.

San Francisco lost its 11th straight, the worst skid since the team moved to San Francisco and the longest for the franchise since 1951.

Dan Winkler (3-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Jonny Venters worked a scoreless ninth for his second save. Will Smith (2-3) was the loser.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jameson Taillon won his fourth straight start, Jacob Stallings drove in three runs and Pittsburgh snapped St. Louis' three-game winning streak.

Taillon (13-9) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, leaving with a 4-1 lead after the first two Pirates reached in the eighth.

Jose Martinez hit into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth against Felipe Vazquez, who allowed Patrick Wisdom's run-scoring single in the ninth. Vazquez rebounded to strike out Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter with two on to end the game for his 22nd consecutive save and 32nd in 36 chances.

Daniel Poncedeleon (0-2) took the loss.

