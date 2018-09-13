ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues goaltender Jake Allen is expected to miss the first week or more of training camp because of back spasms.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced Allen's injury Wednesday on the eve of camp. Allen is out at least 10-14 days, which would put him in position to return for the end of the preseason and be ready for the start of the regular season.

St. Louis signed veteran Chad Johnson during the offseason to replace Carter Hutton as Allen's backup. Allen, 28, had a 2.75 goals-against average and .906 save percentage splitting time with Hutton last season.

The Blues also re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to a $1.4 million, two-year contract. They also said forward prospect Erik Foley is out indefinitely with a concussion and goaltending prospect Luke Opilka is out indefinitely after hip surgery.

