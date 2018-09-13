  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/13 05:43
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 000 000 100—1 1 0
Tampa Bay 200 100 00x—3 7 0

Carrasco, Miller (8) and Perez, Haase; Snell, Roe (8), Alvarado (9) and Sucre. W_Snell 19-5. L_Carrasco 16-9. Sv_Alvarado (8). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (38). Tampa Bay, Choi (7).

___

Houston 001 040 000—5 9 1
Detroit 001 100 200—4 5 1

Cole, James (6), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Norris, Baez (5), Reininger (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Cole 14-5. L_Norris 0-4. Sv_Pressly (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (21), McCann (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 242 000—8 11 0
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 5 1

Stripling, Rosscup (4), Ferguson (5), Floro (6), Venditte (7), Fields (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal; DeSclafani, Peralta (5), Garrett (6), Wisler (6), J.Reyes (8), Stephens (9) and Barnhart, Federowicz. W_Ferguson 6-2. L_DeSclafani 7-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21). Cincinnati, Peraza (11).

___

Pittsburgh 011 002 000—4 10 0
St. Louis 100 000 011—3 7 0

Taillon, Vazquez (8) and Stallings; Poncedeleon, Mayers (6), Webb (6), Leone (7), Cecil (8), Shreve (9) and Kelly. W_Taillon 13-9. L_Poncedeleon 0-2. Sv_Vazquez (32).