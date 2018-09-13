ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers plunked down more than $95 million on sporting events in New Jersey in August, more than twice as much as they did just a month earlier.

Figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show casinos and racetracks took in $95.6 million in bets on sporting events, up from $40.6 million in July.

The surge comes as more companies race to join the burgeoning market, which became possible when New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they so choose.

The numbers helped boost Atlantic City casino revenue to nearly $304 million, an increase of more than 24 percent from a year ago.