Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|100
|00x—3
|7
|0
Carrasco, Miller (8) and Perez, Haase; Snell, Roe (8), Alvarado (9) and Sucre. W_Snell 19-5. L_Carrasco 16-9. Sv_Alvarado (8). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (38). Tampa Bay, Choi (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|242
|000—8
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Stripling, Rosscup (4), Ferguson (5), Floro (6), Venditte (7), Fields (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal; DeSclafani, Peralta (5), Garrett (6), Wisler (6), Reyes (8), Stephens (9) and Barnhart, Federowicz. W_Ferguson 6-2. L_DeSclafani 7-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (21). Cincinnati, Peraza (11).