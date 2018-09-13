JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's warring parties on Wednesday signed what they say is the final peace agreement to end the country's five-year civil war, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

Several preliminary agreements have already been signed but both sides say this is the ultimate version.

Government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told The Associated Press that President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar as well as other opposition parties signed the "final final" deal in neighboring Ethiopia. He said the agreement is acceptable to all parties and noted that Kiir and Machar had an amicable chat.

The latest signing comes following weeks of negotiations in Khartoum, Sudan, on outstanding issues between the factions. While the government is optimistic about the new deal, many international observers remain skeptical.