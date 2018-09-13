NEW YORK (AP) — Rap has easily dominated the pop charts and on streaming services in the last few years, and that's reflected at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Drake and Cardi B are the leaders with eight nominations each — earning bids in both the pop/rock and rap/hip-hop categories.

Drake has the year's top-selling album with "Scorpion" and also scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He will compete for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

In the rap/hip-hop and pop/rock categories, Drake earned nominations for favorite male artist, favorite album and favorite song with "God's Plan."

Rapper-singer XXXTentacion, a streaming juggernaut before his death in June and afterward, earned nominations for new artist of the year and favorite soul/R&B album for his 2017 debut, "17."

Rihanna, who has barely released music since "Anti" dropped in 2016, picked up a nomination for favorite soul/R&B female artist alongside SZA and "Boo'd Up" newcomer Ella Mai, while Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" was surprisingly shut of the favorite rap/hip-hop album category. Cardi B's collaboration with Bruno Mars, the remix of "Finesse," earned two nominations and the rapper also earned nods for favorite social artist and favorite music video.

Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five honors. The fan-voted AMAs will air live Oct. 9 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.