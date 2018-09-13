MADRID (AP) — Spain is reportedly considering a bid to host the 2028 European Championship or the 2030 World Cup.

Spanish media reports say the idea was brought up on Wednesday in a meeting involving FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and soccer federation president Luis Rubiales.

Several reports, citing government sources, said a bid to host the 2030 World Cup could possibly be made jointly with Portugal and Morocco.

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup. The city of Bilbao will host matches during Euro 2020.

The Iberian nation also hosted Euro 1964 and bid jointly with Portugal for the 2018 World Cup, which was held in Russia.

