BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Thousands of Argentines are staging a demonstration to protest recent government austerity measures and demand solutions to the country's economic crisis.

Demonstrators led by labor unions gridlocked traffic on some of the main avenues of Argentina's capital Wednesday. Some protesters cooked stews in big pots and offered them to passers-by to dramatize growing poverty levels.

Argentina's consumer prices are soaring, unemployment is high and the Argentine peso has sharply depreciated.

The crisis forced President Mauricio Macri's government to seek a $50 billion credit line the International Monetary Fund this year.

Macri recently announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several government ministries to calm investor concerns about the country's ability to pay its debts.