MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City Mayor-elect Claudia Sheinbaum is calling on residents to rebrand their sprawling city through a contest to create the city government's new "institutional image."

Contestants should take account of the city's identity and historical and cultural values while incorporating concepts of innovation and hope — which was her campaign slogan.

Under former Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera, the capital was branded "CDMX" to reflect a 2016 reform that turned it from the country's federal district to a city, giving it more autonomy.

That logo appears on everything from city government web sites to strategically placed letter sculptures popular for tourist photos.

Sheinbaum says a winner will be announced Nov. 12 and take home a $7,800 (150,000 peso) prize. The city's first elected female mayor will take office Dec. 5.