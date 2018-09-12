NEW YORK (AP) — Amy Robach's list of reporting destinations over the past few years reads like a travelogue of horror.

She is ABC's first choice to cover mass shootings. And although it's hardly an assignment she relishes, Robach says she's proud of her ability to connect with loved ones of shooting victims so they feel comfortable telling their stories.

She'll continue with that assignment even though she's got an important new job at ABC News. She is replacing Elizabeth Vargas as co-host of the "20/20" newsmagazine with David Muir, and had her first night on that job last week.