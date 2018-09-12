WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan's foreign minister says that Chinese "coercion" of the self-governing island poses a threat to regional security and global values of freedom and democracy.

Joseph Wu described Taiwan's rivalry with China as a David versus Goliath struggle, and appealed for ever-closer economic and security ties between Taipei and Washington.

He made the remarks in a recorded video address to a conference Wednesday at the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington.

Wu said that if China "is allowed to push Taiwan around and force Taiwan to surrender through coercion, there will be severe global consequences on the democratic way of life and the rule of law."

Last week, the U.S. recalled its envoys to three Central American nations for consultations after those governments cut ties with Taiwan in favor of China.