NEW YORK (AP) — A new novel by M.T. Anderson and a pair of novels in verse were among those on the National Book Awards longlist in young people's literature.

Anderson and illustrator Eugene Yelchin collaborated on "The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge." That book and nine others, diverse both in style and in the background of the authors, were announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundations.

Also on the list were Joy McCullough's "Blood Water Paint" and Elizabeth Acevedo's "The Poet X," both written in verse. Besides "The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge," two other books include illustrations: Elizabeth Partridge's "Boots on the Ground: America's War in Vietnam" and Jarrett J. Krosoczka's graphic memoir "Hey, Kiddo."

Others cited Wednesday were Leslie Conner's "The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle," Christopher Paul Curtis' "The Journey of Little Charlie," Bryan Bliss' "We'll Fly Away," Tahereh Mafi's "A Very Large Expanse of Sea" and Vesper Stamper's "What the Night Sings."

The list will be narrowed to five Oct 10. Winners will be announced Nov. 14.