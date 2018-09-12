  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/12 22:06
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 1 12
Chelsea 4 4 0 0 10 3 12
Watford 4 4 0 0 9 3 12
Man City 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Tottenham 4 3 0 1 9 4 9
Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
Arsenal 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
Man United 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
Wolverhampton 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Fulham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
Cardiff 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Huddersfield 4 0 2 2 2 10 2
Newcastle 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
Saturday, Sept. 15

Tottenham vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Man United 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 16

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT

Everton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Monday, Sept. 17

Southampton vs. Brighton 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 6 4 2 0 14 4 14
Middlesbrough 6 4 2 0 9 2 14
Sheffield United 6 4 0 2 12 8 12
Derby 6 4 0 2 10 8 12
Brentford 6 3 2 1 12 6 11
Bristol City 6 3 2 1 11 6 11
Swansea 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
Bolton 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
West Brom 6 3 1 2 15 9 10
Wigan 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
Sheffield Wednesday 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
Aston Villa 6 2 3 1 11 11 9
Blackburn 6 2 3 1 7 8 9
Nottingham Forest 6 1 4 1 8 8 7
Rotherham 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
Millwall 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
Norwich 6 1 2 3 9 12 5
Stoke 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
Preston 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
Birmingham 6 0 4 2 4 6 4
Hull 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
QPR 6 1 1 4 3 13 4
Ipswich 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
Reading 6 0 2 4 5 9 2
Friday, Sept. 14

Birmingham vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 15

Bolton vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Aston Villa vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

Leeds vs. Preston 1845 GMT

West Brom vs. Bristol City 1900 GMT

Stoke vs. Swansea 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Sheffield United vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Millwall 1845 GMT

Reading vs. Norwich 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 7 6 1 0 19 7 19
Portsmouth 7 5 2 0 13 4 17
Barnsley 7 4 3 0 15 4 15
Sunderland 7 4 3 0 14 6 15
Walsall 7 4 3 0 11 6 15
Fleetwood Town 7 3 3 1 12 5 12
Doncaster 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
Charlton 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
Blackpool 7 2 4 1 7 5 10
Accrington Stanley 7 2 4 1 9 9 10
Luton Town 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
Coventry 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
AFC Wimbledon 7 2 2 3 4 8 8
Rochdale 7 2 2 3 10 16 8
Gillingham 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
Southend 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
Burton Albion 7 2 1 4 8 10 7
Scunthorpe 7 1 4 2 9 16 7
Wycombe 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
Bradford 7 2 0 5 6 11 6
Bristol Rovers 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
Shrewsbury 7 0 4 3 5 8 4
Oxford United 7 1 1 5 8 17 4
Plymouth 7 0 3 4 4 13 3
Saturday, Sept. 15

Wycombe vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 7 5 1 1 14 5 16
Newport County 7 5 1 1 9 7 16
Exeter 7 4 1 2 13 7 13
Carlisle 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
Colchester 7 3 3 1 14 5 12
Milton Keynes Dons 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
Swindon 7 3 3 1 12 12 12
Yeovil 6 3 2 1 9 3 11
Forest Green 7 2 5 0 11 6 11
Oldham 7 3 2 2 9 6 11
Stevenage 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
Mansfield Town 6 2 4 0 8 4 10
Bury 7 3 1 3 12 9 10
Tranmere 7 2 4 1 8 7 10
Crawley Town 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
Crewe 6 2 1 3 9 8 7
Port Vale 7 2 1 4 7 8 7
Cheltenham 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
Cambridge United 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
Northampton 7 1 3 3 8 11 6
Grimsby Town 7 1 2 4 5 12 5
Morecambe 7 1 0 6 3 15 3
Macclesfield 7 0 2 5 5 14 2
Notts County 7 0 1 6 7 21 1
Saturday, Sept. 15

Mansfield Town vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT