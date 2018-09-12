  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/12 22:05
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 81 64 .559
Philadelphia 74 70 .514
Washington 73 72 .503 8
New York 65 78 .455 15
Miami 57 86 .399 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 84 60 .583
Milwaukee 83 63 .568 2
St. Louis 81 64 .559
Pittsburgh 71 73 .493 13
Cincinnati 63 83 .432 22
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 79 65 .549
Los Angeles 78 67 .538
Arizona 77 68 .531
San Francisco 68 78 .466 12
San Diego 58 88 .397 22

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Buchholz 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 14-7), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-11), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5) at St. Louis (Gomber 5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.