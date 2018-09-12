WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

With goals in each of England's two games over the international break, Marcus Rashford might have nailed down a starting place for his country. Doing the same at his club won't be quite so easy. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 660 words, photos.

MELBOURNE, Australia — A controversial cartoon of Serena Williams that has been widely condemned as a racist depiction of the tennis great has been partially reprinted on the front page of the Melbourne-based newspaper that initially published it. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 870 words, photos.

TOKYO — An IOC inspector working on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said Wednesday that a powerful typhoon and a deadly earthquake that hit Japan in the last 10 days have been a wake-up call for organizers. The most powerful typhoon in 25 years left 11 dead in the Osaka area of western Japan when it struck Sept. 4. A few days later, a deadly earthquake hit the northern island of Hokkaido and killed about 40. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 620 words, photos.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — The Evian Championship, the final women's golf major of the year, starts Thursday and offers American players a last chance to claim one of the five biggest titles in the sport. The highest-ranked American, No. 5 Lexi Thompson, returns to the field after skipping the Women's British Open last month. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1530 GMT.

BALCON DE BIZKAIA, Spain — Simon Yates defends a 33-second lead over Alejandro Valverde in the 17th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, when riders will face a tough climb to the finish in Basque Country. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University team doctor accused of groping scores of young men decades ago also had an off-campus men's clinic that was marketed in the campus newspaper with a series of ads promising prompt treatment of genital problems, plus a student discount, according to two former employees. By Kantele Franko. SENT: 640 words, photos.

MADRID — After only two matches, Luis Enrique already knows the key to his early success as coach of Spain's national team. Enrique said the team's approach in the impressive wins over England and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League is what made the difference for a revamped squad since he took over. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Red Sox beat Blue Jays, become 1st team to get playoff spot. SENT: 2,740 words, photos.

