TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The 2018 Taoyuan Land Art Festival (TLAF) will take place at three exhibition areas—Fugang in Yangmei, Zhongli Laojie Creek, and the Chintan Park—from Sep 14 to Sep 30, featuring 50 artworks created by 42 artists, 33 themed activities, two international parade exchanges, 14 aqua theater performances, and over 146 events including workshops and international art exchanges, according to a Taoyuan City Government news release on Wednesday (Sep 12).

Each exhibition area will contain its own exclusive art activities, event organizer Taiyuan’s Department of Cultural Affairs said.

With regard to the aqua theater performances in the Chintan Park, large-scale art creation will be combined with new, “tailor-made” aqua theaters to accentuate the clear, crystalline park, the organizer said.

For detailed information, please visit the TLAF’s official website in Chinese, English and Japanese.

The scene of a performance from last year (photo from the event's official website)

The scene of a parade exchange from last year (photo from the event's official website)