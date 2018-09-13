Taiwan hairstylists clinched three gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the OMC Hairworld 2018 World Cup in Paris earlier this week, according to the Taipei Representative Office in France.



The Taiwan team did particularly well in the "fantasy style" category, with beauticians Wu Chih-lin (吳芷霖), Cheng Chang-an (鄭長安) and Lo Hui-chuan (羅慧娟) winning the three top prizes in that order.



Meanwhile, Weng Nu-ting (翁女婷), a student from the Department of Styling and Cosmetology at Tainan University of Technology, took home a gold medal in the "gents creative" category.



In an interview with CNA, Weng said hairstyling was a hobby of hers for a long time and she has been studying in that field for the past four years.



Weng said that in preparation for the competition, she spent a lot of time sharpening her skills, often practicing until close to midnight.



Another student from the same department Lai Tzu-i (賴姿儀) placed fifth in the "ladies technical" category.



Lai said she became interested in hairstyling because her mother is a hairdresser, and she started participating in various competitions when she was in high school to improve her skills. In the two months leading up to the OMC Hairworld competition, Lai said, she spent every day practicing in the classroom.



OMC Hairworld offers a global platform for competitors in the beauty world to show off their hairstyling skills.



OMC started the annual international competition in 1946 and now has more than 50 member countries and 2 million individual members worldwide.



This year's competition was held Sept. 9-10 in Paris, with hairstylists from 48 countries participating.



(By Tseng I-hsuan and CNA intern Wang Szu-chi)

Enditem/pc