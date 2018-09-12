Fueling speculation about his White House ambitions, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will headline a Democratic fundraising event in South Carolina in October.

That will put Booker in front of more than 1,000 South Carolina Democrats, including many of the state's most prominent black leaders and activists. Booker is among several black Democrats considering a presidential bid.

South Carolina hosts the South's first presidential primary and is the first early voting state with a significant black population. Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 swept South Carolina and other Southern primaries on their way to the Democratic nomination.

The Orangeburg County Democratic Party told The Associated Press that it will host Booker for its annual fundraising gala Oct. 18.