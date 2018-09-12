Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;WSW;12;82%;72%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;Sunny and very warm;41;30;N;13;38%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Partial sunshine;35;20;W;11;27%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;22;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;NE;7;60%;6%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Partly sunny;18;10;SSW;9;72%;12%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;19;8;Clouds and sun;19;9;ESE;7;68%;11%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;37;21;Not as hot;32;17;WSW;11;34%;9%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;13;5;Mostly sunny;18;5;SW;14;45%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, warm;32;18;Showers and t-storms;24;16;ESE;13;80%;95%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;27;19;NW;20;57%;30%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;16;11;SW;19;68%;0%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;27;Sunny and hot;45;27;NW;19;13%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Occasional p.m. rain;32;23;Cloudy;31;23;SSW;10;66%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;30;20;A t-shower in spots;30;20;SSW;8;59%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;WNW;10;68%;93%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;WSW;15;71%;13%;5

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;20;S;8;56%;29%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;29;15;Sun and some clouds;30;15;SE;10;45%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;27;13;A little rain;16;12;NNE;7;76%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;Brief p.m. showers;18;10;SW;6;76%;70%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;33;16;Nice with sunshine;30;16;ENE;15;35%;4%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;28;17;NE;9;56%;35%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;20;12;Partial sunshine;18;7;N;8;69%;8%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;SSE;10;58%;14%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds, warm;29;14;Partly sunny;29;15;ESE;7;56%;15%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;17;13;Clouds breaking;19;12;ESE;14;77%;11%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;18;Periods of sun;29;18;NW;9;36%;44%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;26;21;Cloudy with a shower;25;22;NE;16;81%;81%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NNE;13;34%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;15;12;A morning shower;16;10;NNW;16;62%;49%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;ESE;5;61%;66%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;A shower or t-storm;35;27;S;16;74%;74%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;SE;10;64%;14%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;30;25;S;13;67%;18%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mainly cloudy;16;10;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;13;58%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;30;25;Partly sunny;29;25;WNW;4;78%;67%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;11;70%;55%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;32;20;A shower in the a.m.;31;21;SE;15;73%;73%;11

Delhi, India;Nice with some sun;33;26;Sunny and nice;34;25;SW;17;64%;10%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;34;16;Sunny and hot;34;15;WSW;10;13%;5%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;S;11;78%;90%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouding up;36;19;Partly sunny;32;20;ESE;9;50%;2%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;16;9;A passing shower;16;11;SW;25;74%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;35;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;9;21%;36%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;25;21;Periods of sun;26;20;NW;10;84%;17%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;8;67%;82%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;30;13;NE;7;29%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;66%;50%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;17;10;A shower or t-storm;16;10;WSW;27;63%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;29;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SW;15;85%;88%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;13;77%;70%;10

Honolulu, United States;Wind and rain;31;24;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;ENE;25;69%;83%;3

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, a shower;32;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;N;8;62%;23%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;37;24;Turning sunny;34;22;ENE;15;58%;66%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;22;20;A t-storm in spots;25;18;NNE;16;70%;85%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;High clouds;34;23;NNE;11;50%;4%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;38;30;Sunshine and warm;36;30;NNW;14;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;9;Plenty of sunshine;27;8;SSW;11;10%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;15;Sunny and not as hot;32;12;NW;16;12%;2%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;WSW;26;68%;51%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;A shower or t-storm;28;17;SSE;8;81%;82%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and clouds;36;26;Partly sunny, nice;36;27;S;15;45%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;SSW;10;59%;40%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;More clouds than sun;32;26;A shower in spots;32;25;NNE;15;59%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;WNW;12;58%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;10;69%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;NNE;7;82%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;17;-3;Sunshine, pleasant;17;-2;ENE;13;33%;2%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;24;Some sun;29;24;SW;16;76%;44%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;16;S;13;73%;13%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNW;10;54%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;16;9;Partly sunny;19;9;W;12;57%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;18;Turning sunny;28;17;S;10;49%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Partly sunny;26;19;W;13;73%;36%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;SW;5;37%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;A shower or two;32;28;NNW;11;67%;81%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;NE;8;76%;73%;8

Manila, Philippines;Spotty a.m. showers;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;WNW;11;72%;80%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;19;10;N;14;56%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;14;Couple of t-storms;22;14;ESE;8;73%;85%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;10;74%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;24;14;Variable cloudiness;21;10;NNE;9;63%;12%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;Nice with some sun;29;24;SSW;17;73%;48%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;17;12;Some sun returning;18;13;ESE;14;80%;22%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;Sunlit and pleasant;26;16;E;1;67%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;21;16;A morning shower;19;8;W;16;57%;57%;3

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;31;26;A shower or two;31;26;SW;9;70%;84%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;11;Nice with some sun;26;13;NE;12;51%;26%;13

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;26;21;A stray shower;24;20;ENE;11;90%;59%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;20;Plenty of sun;32;20;NW;13;41%;5%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;8;5;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SSW;17;80%;65%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;24;20;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;ENE;12;71%;66%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;16;7;SW;12;55%;25%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;24;14;Sunshine and nice;26;14;E;9;72%;1%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;29;24;A p.m. shower or two;29;25;ESE;22;81%;93%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;9;81%;83%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;34;24;E;11;68%;41%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;Rain and drizzle;21;9;NNE;10;69%;53%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;16;12;A shower in places;18;10;SSW;17;65%;72%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;12;82%;88%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SE;26;77%;67%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;NE;8;52%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;31;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;NNW;6;62%;83%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Turning sunny;28;16;N;7;63%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;12;A downpour;20;12;E;16;59%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;18;N;12;74%;55%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;SSE;21;66%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;10;5;Partly sunny;10;4;NNE;13;72%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;12;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;17;60%;5%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;Partly sunny;26;18;E;13;63%;15%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Mostly sunny, warm;43;26;NNE;18;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;27;17;WSW;8;58%;32%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;18;11;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;W;36;64%;75%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;13;Partly sunny;19;13;W;18;68%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;17;A shower or t-storm;27;17;E;8;70%;77%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;31;27;Spotty showers;31;27;E;24;75%;87%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;SW;8;97%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NE;17;32%;25%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;21;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;8;SW;6;51%;12%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;A shower;31;24;N;13;76%;62%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;15;Mostly sunny, warm;33;15;NNW;9;46%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;19;12;Spotty showers;18;12;S;10;75%;83%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;28;19;Partly sunny;29;20;SSW;7;59%;4%;6

Shanghai, China;Showers around;28;24;Rain and drizzle;28;25;S;10;81%;69%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;30;26;Nice with some sun;32;26;SE;12;67%;30%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;SSE;9;60%;14%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Wind and rain;30;26;ESE;48;78%;88%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. t-storm;17;11;Clouds and sun;18;11;WSW;16;49%;32%;3

Sydney, Australia;Warm with sunshine;27;14;Sunny, not as warm;21;13;SSW;16;63%;12%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with clouds;33;26;Sunny and very warm;34;26;ESE;19;61%;15%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or t-storm;18;12;A shower or t-storm;17;12;SW;26;59%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;31;14;Sunny and nice;27;13;SE;13;31%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brilliant sunshine;31;17;Mostly sunny;29;17;NE;10;53%;18%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;E;10;23%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NW;13;48%;9%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;34;17;Mostly sunny;33;18;SE;7;34%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;22;19;Warmer;26;19;SE;13;64%;72%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;22;17;Partly sunny, humid;23;19;ENE;18;90%;36%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;Sunshine and nice;30;23;ESE;10;54%;7%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;31;21;A thunderstorm;28;22;SW;9;64%;67%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;14;1;An afternoon shower;15;-1;NW;13;49%;63%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;17;10;Spotty showers;16;10;ESE;7;73%;88%;3

Vienna, Austria;Lots of sun, warm;31;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;SSE;6;63%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;8;73%;81%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of rain;23;11;Partly sunny;19;9;NW;9;66%;7%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;14;Variable cloudiness;22;14;NE;10;65%;87%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;11;Windy with some sun;16;12;NNW;41;71%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;W;10;80%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;30;13;Sunshine;30;16;NE;6;34%;2%;6

