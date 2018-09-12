Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 12, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;84;74;A morning shower;84;74;WSW;7;82%;72%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;105;84;Sunny and very warm;105;86;N;8;38%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;73;Partial sunshine;95;68;W;7;27%;7%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;71;Clouds and sun, nice;78;69;NE;5;60%;6%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;60;48;Partly sunny;64;51;SSW;6;72%;12%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;66;47;Clouds and sun;67;47;ESE;4;68%;11%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hot;99;69;Not as hot;89;63;WSW;7;34%;9%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;56;41;Mostly sunny;65;42;SW;9;45%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up, warm;89;65;Showers and t-storms;75;61;ESE;8;80%;95%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;84;70;Partly sunny;81;66;NW;12;57%;30%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;49;Partly sunny;62;53;SW;12;68%;0%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;111;80;Sunny and hot;114;81;NW;12;13%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Occasional p.m. rain;90;74;Cloudy;89;73;SSW;6;66%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;87;68;A t-shower in spots;85;68;SSW;5;59%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;WNW;6;68%;93%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;79;69;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;WSW;9;71%;13%;5

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, nice;84;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;68;S;5;56%;29%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and some clouds;85;59;Sun and some clouds;85;60;SE;6;45%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;80;55;A little rain;61;53;NNE;4;76%;72%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;49;Brief p.m. showers;64;49;SW;4;76%;70%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;91;61;Nice with sunshine;86;61;ENE;10;35%;4%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and warm;84;61;Partly sunny, warm;83;62;NE;6;56%;35%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;68;53;Partial sunshine;65;44;N;5;69%;8%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;79;58;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSE;6;58%;14%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds, warm;84;57;Partly sunny;84;60;ESE;4;56%;15%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;62;55;Clouds breaking;66;54;ESE;9;77%;11%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;65;Periods of sun;85;64;NW;6;36%;44%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;78;70;Cloudy with a shower;77;71;NE;10;81%;81%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;94;74;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;NNE;8;34%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;60;54;A morning shower;60;51;NNW;10;62%;49%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;82;65;A shower in the p.m.;83;67;ESE;3;61%;66%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;81;A shower or t-storm;95;81;S;10;74%;74%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;78;62;Mostly sunny;77;63;SE;6;64%;14%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Partly sunny;86;78;S;8;67%;18%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mainly cloudy;61;51;Partly sunny;62;52;WSW;8;58%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;85;78;Partly sunny;84;77;WNW;2;78%;67%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;83;72;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ESE;7;70%;55%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;90;69;A shower in the a.m.;87;70;SE;9;73%;73%;11

Delhi, India;Nice with some sun;91;79;Sunny and nice;93;77;SW;10;64%;10%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;94;60;Sunny and hot;94;58;WSW;6;13%;5%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;92;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;80;S;7;78%;90%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouding up;97;66;Partly sunny;89;68;ESE;5;50%;2%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;48;A passing shower;61;51;SW;15;74%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;95;59;Mostly sunny;86;59;NNE;6;21%;36%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;78;70;Periods of sun;79;68;NW;6;84%;17%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;91;78;Partly sunny;91;77;SSW;5;67%;82%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;Plenty of sunshine;86;56;NE;5;29%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;6;66%;50%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;63;49;A shower or t-storm;61;50;WSW;17;63%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;85;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;SW;9;85%;88%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;88;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;E;8;77%;70%;10

Honolulu, United States;Wind and rain;87;76;Cloudy with a shower;86;76;ENE;16;69%;83%;3

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, a shower;89;70;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;N;5;62%;23%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;98;75;Turning sunny;94;71;ENE;9;58%;66%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;71;68;A t-storm in spots;78;64;NNE;10;70%;85%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;74;High clouds;94;73;NNE;7;50%;4%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun, some clouds;101;85;Sunshine and warm;97;86;NNW;8;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;Plenty of sunshine;80;46;SSW;7;10%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;59;Sunny and not as hot;90;53;NW;10;12%;2%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;85;79;An afternoon shower;86;78;WSW;16;68%;51%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;A shower or t-storm;82;63;SSE;5;81%;82%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and clouds;97;79;Partly sunny, nice;97;81;S;9;45%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;SSW;6;59%;40%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;More clouds than sun;89;78;A shower in spots;90;78;NNE;10;59%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;71;Mostly cloudy;88;72;WNW;7;58%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;SSW;6;69%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or t-storm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;73;NNE;4;82%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;63;26;Sunshine, pleasant;62;28;ENE;8;33%;2%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;75;Some sun;85;76;SW;10;76%;44%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Partly sunny;66;60;S;8;73%;13%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;88;65;Mostly sunny;89;64;NNW;6;54%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;61;48;Partly sunny;66;49;W;8;57%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;64;Turning sunny;83;63;S;6;49%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;68;Partly sunny;79;67;W;8;73%;36%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;88;65;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;SW;3;37%;2%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;83;A shower or two;89;82;NNW;7;67%;81%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;89;77;A t-storm around;88;77;NE;5;76%;73%;8

Manila, Philippines;Spotty a.m. showers;85;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;WNW;7;72%;80%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;67;50;N;8;56%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;74;58;Couple of t-storms;72;57;ESE;5;73%;85%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;S;6;74%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;76;57;Variable cloudiness;69;51;NNE;5;63%;12%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;85;76;Nice with some sun;84;76;SSW;10;73%;48%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;63;54;Some sun returning;64;55;ESE;9;80%;22%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;75;59;Sunlit and pleasant;78;60;E;0;67%;1%;5

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;69;61;A morning shower;67;46;W;10;57%;57%;3

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;88;78;A shower or two;88;79;SW;6;70%;84%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;52;Nice with some sun;80;56;NE;8;51%;26%;13

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;78;70;A stray shower;76;68;ENE;7;90%;59%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;91;68;Plenty of sun;90;68;NW;8;41%;5%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;46;40;Rain and drizzle;55;47;SSW;10;80%;65%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;75;69;A shower in the p.m.;81;68;ENE;8;71%;66%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;62;45;Partly sunny;61;45;SW;8;55%;25%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;75;56;Sunshine and nice;79;58;E;5;72%;1%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;84;76;A p.m. shower or two;83;78;ESE;14;81%;93%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;74;Showers and t-storms;85;75;WNW;6;81%;83%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm around;93;75;E;7;68%;41%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;80;57;Rain and drizzle;70;48;NNE;7;69%;53%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;61;53;A shower in places;64;51;SSW;10;65%;72%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;SW;8;82%;88%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;SE;16;77%;67%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;NE;5;52%;66%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;NNW;4;62%;83%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;Turning sunny;82;60;N;4;63%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;69;53;A downpour;69;53;E;10;59%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;80;68;A t-storm in spots;78;65;N;7;74%;55%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;Rain and drizzle;83;73;SSE;13;66%;80%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;49;40;Partly sunny;51;39;NNE;8;72%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny;67;50;SW;11;60%;5%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;75;65;Partly sunny;78;65;E;8;63%;15%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;80;Mostly sunny, warm;109;79;NNE;11;9%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;89;64;Partly sunny;80;63;WSW;5;58%;32%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rather cloudy;64;52;A shower in the a.m.;63;52;W;22;64%;75%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;65;55;Partly sunny;65;55;W;11;68%;4%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;80;62;A shower or t-storm;80;63;E;5;70%;77%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;88;81;Spotty showers;88;81;E;15;75%;87%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;SW;5;97%;80%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;82;57;Partly sunny;83;57;NE;11;32%;25%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;70;47;Sunshine, pleasant;72;46;SW;4;51%;12%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;A shower;88;76;N;8;76%;62%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;93;60;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;NNW;5;46%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;65;54;Spotty showers;64;53;S;6;75%;83%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and some clouds;82;66;Partly sunny;85;68;SSW;4;59%;4%;6

Shanghai, China;Showers around;82;75;Rain and drizzle;82;77;S;7;81%;69%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;87;79;Nice with some sun;89;78;SE;7;67%;30%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;SSE;6;60%;14%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Wind and rain;87;78;ESE;30;78%;88%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. t-storm;63;51;Clouds and sun;64;52;WSW;10;49%;32%;3

Sydney, Australia;Warm with sunshine;81;57;Sunny, not as warm;70;56;SSW;10;63%;12%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with clouds;92;78;Sunny and very warm;94;79;ESE;12;61%;15%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or t-storm;64;53;A shower or t-storm;63;53;SW;16;59%;80%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;87;57;Sunny and nice;80;55;SE;8;31%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brilliant sunshine;88;62;Mostly sunny;84;63;NE;6;53%;18%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;103;71;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;E;6;23%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;NW;8;48%;9%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;Mostly sunny;91;64;SE;5;34%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;71;67;Warmer;79;66;SE;8;64%;72%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;71;63;Partly sunny, humid;73;66;ENE;11;90%;36%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;Sunshine and nice;86;74;ESE;6;54%;7%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;87;70;A thunderstorm;83;71;SW;5;64%;67%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;57;33;An afternoon shower;58;30;NW;8;49%;63%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;62;51;Spotty showers;62;50;ESE;4;73%;88%;3

Vienna, Austria;Lots of sun, warm;87;59;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;SSE;4;63%;66%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;5;73%;81%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of rain;73;52;Partly sunny;66;48;NW;5;66%;7%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;58;Variable cloudiness;72;57;NE;6;65%;87%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;52;Windy with some sun;61;53;NNW;26;71%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;W;6;80%;88%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;Sunshine;87;61;NE;4;34%;2%;6

