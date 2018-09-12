KOCHI, India (AP) — A group of Catholic nuns is holding a public protest in south India, demanding the arrest of a bishop whom one nun accused of rape.

The nuns, members of the Missionaries of Jesus, began the protest last week, gathering with dozens of supporters along a crowded street in Kochi, a coastal city in the Indian state of Kerala. India is largely Hindu but Kerala has a large Catholic population.

The protest follows a June complaint to police by a Missionary of Jesus nun who accused Franco Mulakkal, now the bishop of the city of Jalandhar, of repeatedly sexually abusing her in 2014-2016.

The bishop has denied the accusations. Police questioned Mulakkal in July. He has not been arrested.