BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wants to beef up the EU's coast guard and asylum agency to better police Europe's outside borders and speed the deportation of unauthorized migrants.

Juncker told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday that "external borders must be protected more effectively."

He says the executive Commission is proposing a standing corps for the border and coast guard agency numbering 10,000 staff, including guards and migration experts.

The force would be fully operational by 2020 and Juncker says it should be funded by some 2.2 billion euros in EU money.

EU nations still have to endorse the proposal. Many nations have expressed concern at the idea of having their borders policed by staff from other countries, even if they are European partners.