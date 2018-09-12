  1. Home
  2. Economy

Virtual banking poised to rock Hong Kong banking market

Hong Kong Monetary Authority is expected to issue 8 to 10 licenses for first batch of virtual banks

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/12 16:16
(Image/Pixabay)

(Image/Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The arrival of virtual banking is set to rattle the traditional banking market in Hong Kong as the first batch of licenses are expected to be issued by the end of this year, reports said Monday.

Virtual banks allow customers to open accounts online without the hassle of going through multiple procedures in physical branches. The online financial institutions also provide customers with easier transaction management, and access to more complicated financial services and products such as mortgage and insurance business, reported hk01.  

Promoted as having the potential to expand public access to banking services by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, research jointly conducted by the Hong Kong Productivity Council and Standard Chartered in June indicated that only 46 percent of 800 small and medium enterprises surveyed reported having heard about virtual banking, while 23 percent expressed no interest in adopting the service.

77 percent of those interested showed concern over cybersecurity and 61 percent over system stability, suggesting a conservative attitude towards the innovative financial service, wrote the report.  

The report argued that virtual banks enjoy the advantage of flexible practices and a quicker response rate to market changes thanks to less regulation. These institutions are poised to drive a seismic change in the banking industry, and benefit from better operational efficiency by tapping technology to gain insight into customer needs and investment risks through big data analysis.

Nevertheless, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has cautioned that virtual banks will not only have to address cybersecurity but also risks associated with credit, liquidity, and interest rate management, said the report.
virtual bank
Hong Kong
Online banking

RELATED ARTICLES

Theater adaptation of ‘A Chinese Ghost Story’ comes to Taiwan
Theater adaptation of ‘A Chinese Ghost Story’ comes to Taiwan
2018/09/09 12:38
Freedom of speech is not absolute: Hong Kong government
Freedom of speech is not absolute: Hong Kong government
2018/09/07 19:02
Hong Kong surpasses New York as the world’s richest city
Hong Kong surpasses New York as the world’s richest city
2018/09/06 19:05
Associate Professor of Hong Kong University killed his wife and hid her body in the office
Associate Professor of Hong Kong University killed his wife and hid her body in the office
2018/08/29 19:04
China's United Front, Fmr HK Executive funding US foreign policy think tanks 
China's United Front, Fmr HK Executive funding US foreign policy think tanks 
2018/08/29 12:12