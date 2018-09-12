|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|99
|46
|.683
|—
|New York
|90
|55
|.621
|9
|Tampa Bay
|79
|65
|.549
|19½
|Toronto
|65
|79
|.451
|33½
|Baltimore
|41
|103
|.285
|57½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|82
|63
|.566
|—
|Minnesota
|66
|78
|.458
|15½
|Detroit
|59
|86
|.407
|23
|Chicago
|56
|89
|.386
|26
|Kansas City
|49
|95
|.340
|32½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|91
|54
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|88
|57
|.607
|3
|Seattle
|79
|65
|.549
|11½
|Los Angeles
|72
|73
|.497
|19
|Texas
|62
|83
|.428
|29
z-clinched playoff berth
___
|Monday's Games
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
|Tuesday's Games
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
|Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Hendriks 0-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland (Anderson 3-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-14), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 3-8) at Boston (Rodriguez 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-0), 10:07 p.m.