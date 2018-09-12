BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says she takes seriously Germans' concerns about crimes committed by migrants, but there's "no excuse" for expressions of hate, Nazi sympathies or violence in response.

Merkel told parliament Wednesday she understands many are worried about violent crimes committed by migrants in the wake of the killing of a German man in Chemnitz for which an Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested.

But she condemned the far-right demonstrations that broke out in the eastern city after the crime in which neo-Nazi protesters were seen giving the stiff-armed Hitler salute, several foreigners were hurt and a Jewish restaurant was attacked by masked perpetrators.

She says "there is no excuse or justification for hate, for the use of violence by some, Nazi symbols, hostility against people who look different."