NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a 48-year-old man who they say has confessed to killing 33 truck drivers and their helpers over the past decade, then selling the vehicles and the goods they were carrying.

Police officer Rahul Kumar Lodha says the man was arrested two weeks ago near the central town of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state.

Police stumbled across the man's name as they investigated a string of recent murders of truck drivers in Madhya Pradesh. Some of the seven men arrested told police they helped the man in similar robberies.

Lodha said Wednesday the suspect would befriend drivers in roadside eateries and slip drugs into their food so they'd fall asleep. He would then drive their trucks to isolated areas and strangle them and their helpers.