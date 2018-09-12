TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Neidong National Forest Recreation Area, a popular tour destination for viewing breathtaking waterfalls and basking in the fresh forest air in Wulai, New Taipei City will be reopened at 10 a.m. on Sep. 15, according to a news release posted by the Forestry Bureau on Wednesday (Sep. 12).

To celebrate the reopening of the long-closed tourist attraction, the agency will offering half price tickets to the park from opening day on Sept. 15 to Sept. 30, according to the agency.

Tickets for adults is NT$40 (US$1.30) during this period, whereas the regular price is NT$80.

Neidong National Forest Recreation Area, located where Neidong Creeks meets Nanshih Creek. The park, is about a 50-minute walk from Wulai Waterfall. It was closed after Typhoon Soudelor wreaked havoc on the Wulai area in August, 2015 with 776.5mm of rain.

The Forestry Bureau said more than NT$100 million was spent on restoring facilities in the park, which is most famous for its two upper waterfalls.

"Neidong Creek is narrow, and rapidly flowing stream that cuts through the valley into a steep ravine resulting in a three-tier waterfall," the agency said." When visitors come to the falls, they hear its roaring and riveting sounds. Especially since the upper waterfall is 13 meters high, its spray, combined with the cool air feels particularly refreshing.”

"This waterfall contains the highest level of anion [negative ions] at 50,000 or greater anions per cubic centimeter. The waterfall makes visitors feel calm and may also help improve the immune system.”

On the opening day there will be many activities, and free shuttle buses will be provided to transport visitors from Wulai Waterfall to and from the park, Forestry Bureau added.



(Photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)



(Photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)



(Photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)