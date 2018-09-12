  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

Moon Festival celebrations for new immigrants in Taiwan to take place this weekend

The event will be held at the underground square of Taipei City Mall

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/12 15:12
Moon Festival event for new immigrants in 2017 (Photo by National Immigration Agency)

Moon Festival event for new immigrants in 2017 (Photo by National Immigration Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the Moon Festival approaching, the National Immigration Agency is holding a fun-packed event spotlighting performances brought by new immigrants in Taiwan at the underground square of Taipei City Mall (台北地下街) on Sept. 15.

In addition to traditional Chinese and Tibetan dances, the event also features raffles and moon cake making sessions, allowing new immigrant families to spend some quality time together celebrating one of the most important holidays for Taiwanese people.

For those who can’t participate in the event, they are invited to watch the event live-streamed online, according to the organizers.


Moon Festival event for new immigrants in 2017 (Photo by National Immigration Agency)
moon festival
Mid-Autumn Festival
New Taipei City
NIA

RELATED ARTICLES

21 Taiwanese charged on suspicion of 'human trafficking' in U.S.
21 Taiwanese charged on suspicion of 'human trafficking' in U.S.
2018/09/05 17:20
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival under moonlight at the first organic farm in East Taiwan
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival under moonlight at the first organic farm in East Taiwan
2018/09/04 20:49
Taiwan’s Pingxi Lantern Festival named in Reader’s Digest’s top adventures for people under 40
Taiwan’s Pingxi Lantern Festival named in Reader’s Digest’s top adventures for people under 40
2018/08/31 11:38
Booking of Taiwan’s train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival is open on Sep. 7
Booking of Taiwan’s train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival is open on Sep. 7
2018/08/28 16:38
Chinese man bypassed immigration at Taoyuan airport, entered Taiwan illegally
Chinese man bypassed immigration at Taoyuan airport, entered Taiwan illegally
2018/08/11 08:50