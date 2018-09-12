TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the Moon Festival approaching, the National Immigration Agency is holding a fun-packed event spotlighting performances brought by new immigrants in Taiwan at the underground square of Taipei City Mall (台北地下街) on Sept. 15.

In addition to traditional Chinese and Tibetan dances, the event also features raffles and moon cake making sessions, allowing new immigrant families to spend some quality time together celebrating one of the most important holidays for Taiwanese people.

For those who can’t participate in the event, they are invited to watch the event live-streamed online, according to the organizers.



Moon Festival event for new immigrants in 2017 (Photo by National Immigration Agency)