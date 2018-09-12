  1. Home
By  Associated Press
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 125 482 117 164 .340
JMartinez Bos 136 523 105 173 .331
Trout LAA 125 424 93 135 .318
Altuve Hou 123 485 74 154 .318
Segura Sea 130 533 82 165 .310
Brantley Cle 130 518 79 159 .307
MSmith TB 124 409 55 124 .303
Merrifield KC 140 555 74 168 .303
Andujar NYY 133 511 76 153 .299
MDuffy TB 121 465 52 138 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 40; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 121; KDavis, Oakland, 109; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 98; Bregman, Houston, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 93; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; Stanton, New York, 86; 4 tied at 85.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 14-6; GCole, Houston, 13-5.