A model walks the runway at the Calvin Klein spring 2019 runway show during New York Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
Millie Bobby Brown attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Calvin Klein fashion show at 205 W. 39th Street on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York. (Photo
Laura Dern attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Calvin Klein fashion show at 205 W. 39th Street on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy
Actor Jeff Goldblum watches the Calvin Klein spring 2019 runway show during New York Fashion Week, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Raf Simons presented a whimsical collection for Calvin Klein that was a riff on the Hollywood blockbuster "Jaws," with some of "The Graduate" mixed in.
The Belgian designer, who moved to New York about two years ago, often explores the American landscape in his work. For this, his fourth Calvin Klein show at Fashion Week, Simons turned not to land, but to the sea.
As the lights dimmed, two enormous screens, taking up two full walls, lit up with a view of the glistening blue ocean, and a lone swimmer, skimming along the surface. Peaceful enough — until those unmistakable, pulsating notes from the "Jaws" theme started playing on the soundtrack.
Simons' models emerged, almost all in wetsuits, many fashionably unfastened and used in combination with various garments.