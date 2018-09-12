NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Raf Simons presented a whimsical collection for Calvin Klein that was a riff on the Hollywood blockbuster "Jaws," with some of "The Graduate" mixed in.

The Belgian designer, who moved to New York about two years ago, often explores the American landscape in his work. For this, his fourth Calvin Klein show at Fashion Week, Simons turned not to land, but to the sea.

As the lights dimmed, two enormous screens, taking up two full walls, lit up with a view of the glistening blue ocean, and a lone swimmer, skimming along the surface. Peaceful enough — until those unmistakable, pulsating notes from the "Jaws" theme started playing on the soundtrack.

Simons' models emerged, almost all in wetsuits, many fashionably unfastened and used in combination with various garments.