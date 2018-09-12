TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Pingtung County Government is going to hold a "Southeast Asian Culture Festival" on Sept. 16 to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Cooperating with the Ministry of Culture, the event will mainly focus on Vietnamese culture. Some new immigrants are going to be running stalls and booths at the event.

The event is a part of the project planned by the Pingtung City Government and the Ministry of Culture under the plans to assist new immigrants in Taiwan (哇！新住民 瑞光大道 心不老計畫). New immigrants from Myanmar, Thailand, and Indonesia have all joined programs to do cultural exchanges and learn about each others' culture.

Taking place at Ruiguang Park, in Pingtung City, there will be food stalls, a handmade lantern workshop, dance performances, and also some handicrafts on display at the event.

The festival will kick off from 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 16 to go until 6:00 p.m. Visitors are welcome to bring their own lanterns. The lanterns are expected to be lit and set flying together at around 3:30 p.m.