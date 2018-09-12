Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 003 000 000—3 7 0 Baltimore 000 001 010—2 6 0

Fiers, Rodney (7), Trivino (8), Familia (9) and Lucroy; Cobb, Wright Jr. (3), Y.Ramirez (6), Scott (8), Givens (9) and Ca.Joseph, Wynns. W_Fiers 12-6. L_Wright Jr. 3-2. Sv_Familia (18). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (7).

___

Cleveland 000 011 000—2 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 0

Bieber, Hand (7), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Glasnow, Nuno (8), Kittredge (8), Schultz (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre. W_Bieber 10-3. L_Glasnow 1-6. Sv_C.Allen (27). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (30), Gomes (14).

___

Houston 120 200 000—5 7 0 Detroit 000 400 000—4 7 2

Valdez, Harris (5), J.Smith (6), Rondon (7), McHugh (8), R.Osuna (9) and McCann; Zimmermann, Farmer (6), Coleman (6), Stumpf (7), Alcantara (7), A.Wilson (9) and Greiner, Saltalamacchia. W_Harris 4-3. L_Zimmermann 7-7. Sv_R.Osuna (17). HRs_Houston, Altuve (12), White (12), Kemp (6). Detroit, Jones (11).

___

Toronto 000 002 000—2 5 0 Boston 000 000 43x—7 7 1

Borucki, Tepera (7), Petricka (8), Guerrieri (8) and Jansen; Sale, Workman (2), Eovaldi (3), Brasier (6), Velazquez (8), Poyner (8), Kelly (8), Hembree (9) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Brasier 2-0. L_Tepera 5-5. HRs_Boston, Holt (4).

___

Chicago 001 000 002—3 6 1 Kansas City 003 120 00x—6 9 0

Covey, Burr (5), N.Jones (7), Scahill (8) and W.Castillo; Keller, Hill (8), Newberry (8), Flynn (9), Peralta (9) and Viloria. W_Keller 8-6. L_Covey 5-13. Sv_Peralta (10).

___

New York 010 004 000— 5 5 0 Minnesota 003 160 00x—10 13 0

Gray, Loaisiga (4), Kahnle (5), Tarpley (7) and Romine; Duffey, K.Stewart (3), May (6), Rogers (7), Hildenberger (9) and Astudillo. W_K.Stewart 1-1. L_Gray 10-9. HRs_New York, Gregorius (23). Minnesota, Mauer (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 020 010—3 10 0 Philadelphia 000 000 001—1 5 0

Fedde, Justin Miller (6), Glover (7), Greg Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Spencer Kieboom; Pivetta, Luis Avilan (5), Luis Garcia (5), Morgan (5), Neris (6), Hunter (7), A.Davis (9) and Jorge Alfaro. W_Fedde 2-3. L_Pivetta 7-12. Sv_Doolittle (23). HRs_Washington, Kieboom (1).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 5 0 Cincinnati 011 010 00x—3 10 0

Ryu, Floro (6), Alexander (7), P.Baez (7) and Grandal; L.Castillo, Romano (7), D.Hernandez (7), Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 9-12. L_Ryu 4-3. Sv_Iglesias (26). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (20). Cincinnati, Schebler (16), Dixon (5).

___

Miami 000 200 012—5 7 0 New York 000 001 002—3 5 0

Urena, Conley (7), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Swarzak (8), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Urena 6-12. L_deGrom 8-9. HRs_Miami, Riddle (9). New York, Plawecki (6), Conforto (24).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 3 2 Chicago 020 000 10x—3 3 0

Chacin, Cedeno (6), Woodruff (7), Jennings (8), T.Williams (8), Guerra (8) and Kratz, Pina; Quintana, J.Wilson (7), De La Rosa (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Quintana 13-9. L_Chacin 14-7. Sv_Strop (13).

___

Washington 010 200 003 1—7 6 0 Philadelphia 000 050 010 0—6 13 1

(10 innings)

Roark, Collins (5), Cordero (6), A.Williams (7), McGowin (8), Justin Miller (9), Grace (9), Suero (9), Greg Holland (10) and Wieters, Spencer Kieboom; Arrieta, Neshek (6), E.Ramos (7), Luis Avilan (8), Dominguez (8), Luis Garcia (9), Rios (10) and W.Ramos, Jorge Alfaro, Andrew Knapp. W_Suero 3-0. L_Rios 3-2. Sv_Greg Holland (3). HRs_Washington, Soto 2 (18). Philadelphia, Bautista (1).

___

Pittsburgh 000 100 004— 5 10 1 St. Louis 200 002 16x—11 11 0

Musgrove, Feliz (7), Brault (7), T.Anderson (7), Burdi (8), Holmes (8) and Cervelli; Mikolas, Norris (8), Weaver (9), Brebbia (9) and Pena. W_Mikolas 15-4. L_Musgrove 6-9. HRs_St. Louis, O'Neill (8).