Brazil's da Silva names sucessor, but will voters follow?

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and PETER PRENGAMAN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/12 12:00
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — In a letter from his jail cell, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on tens of millions of supporters to vote for the man he named to lead his Workers' Party ticket in October's presidential election.

"I want everyone who would vote for me to vote for Fernando Haddad for president of Brazil," da Silva, who Brazilians universally call Lula, said Tuesday, the deadline for the party to pick another candidate after da Silva's candidacy was barred. "From now on he will be Lula for millions of Brazilians."

The designation of Haddad both settled one question and launched another: Will da Silva's supporters actually listen?

The two men are close in their views and said to be friends, but for many voters they are also very different.