TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After the body of a dead man was found in a freezer in a home in Kaohsiung on Monday, it appears a mother and son were assisted by two accomplices in murdering a man and hiding his body in a freezer.

In July, Kaohsiung police received a report that a 47-year-old man surnamed Ting (丁) was missing. On Monday, police searched the family home in Kaohsiung’s Cienjhen District and found the man's body had been stuffed in a freezer since June 4.

Ting's 46-year-old wife, surnamed Hung (洪), initially told police that during a dispute over debt, Ting had threatened her with a knife, but she managed to wrestle if from him and killed him with it. She then claimed that her 24-year-old son, also surnamed Ting (丁) and the eldest of four children, had helped her hide the body in the freezer, reported CNA.



Son of Ting (left) being escorted by Kaohsiung police. (CNA image)

However, once police interrogated her overnight and brought her son in for questioning, she changed her story and said that it was her son who carried out the murder and that she helped him place the body of her husband in the freezer, reported Liberty Times.

Because Ting's body had multiple types of wounds and marks, prosecutors suspected that more people had been involved in the murder than the mother and son had revealed. Upon further questioning, the son confessed that he had two accomplices surnamed Kao (高), 21, and Tsai (蔡), 23, with each being paid NT$500,000 to help in the murder of Ting, according to the Liberty Times report.

Police suspect the mother and son plotted to murder Ting to gain access to the NT$40 million inheritance he had received from his mother after her death.

Kao and Tsai, both friends of the son, joined Hung and her son in being transferred to the Prosecutor's Office this morning.



Freezers where body was found inside the home. (CNA image)